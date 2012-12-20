Andrew Z gets 30 days in jail, 5 years community service

Toledo radio host Andrew Z (on the left) appeared in court Thursday morning to learn his sentencing for violating his terms of probation.

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Toledo DJ appeared in Wood County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Andrew Zepeda, known as radio host Andrew Z on 105.5 FM, was facing charges for violating terms of a court agreement that came from his breaking and entering and theft indictment at a restaurant he formerly owned in Levis Commons.

Zepeda was fired from 92.5 KISS-FM in the fall of 2010 after he was indicted on three charges related to breaking into his closed Levis Commons pizzeria.

To avoid jail time after pleading guilty to three felony charges, Zepeda requested to be put on an intervention in lieu of conviction, citing problems with alcohol. That meant he could not drink alcohol or enter an establishment that serves alcohol during his probation. However, on two occasions, Zepeda was found in violation of that probation after being seen in buildings that were serving alcohol.

Zepeda took full responsibility before the sentencing.

"Some mistakes on my part were made, and I'd love to give you reasons, but people see reasons as excuses nowadays. So, I'm just saying I made bad choices. I made some very bad choices and that's why I am here. It's because of the things that I have done. It's no one else's fault but my own. And you gave me a gift when you gave me the opportunity with the in lieu program, and I stepped too close to the line. I mean, that's the bottom line," said Zepeda.

Still, because Zepeda was not a high-risk offender, he was given the standard state mandated punishment.

"The court is going to place you on community control for a period of five years," explained Judge Alan Mayberry.

Along with his five-year probation, Zepeda will have to spend 30 days in prison. He will be allowed to enter a work release program to retain his current job at Cumulus Radio to pay off the remaining $20,000 owed in back taxes.

Zepeda will be required to report to the Wood County Justice Center Jan. 21 To serve his 30 days.

