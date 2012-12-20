Port Clinton man to appear in court on dozens of rape charges

PORT CLINTON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Frederick Harder of Port Clinton will appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. He is charged with 37 counts of rape and 36 counts of sexual battery.

Harder is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor since 2009.

He remains in jail without bond. The hearing begins at 10:30 a.m. at Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

