1 dead, 1 injured in UT stabbing

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - In a news conference Thursday morning, University of Toledo officials say a fatal stabbing was the result of an altercation between two male students. They stressed it was not a random attack.



The two were rooming together and had a dispute, which led to the fatal stabbing, according to UT.

The University says Josiah Galat, 20, of Mansfield, OH, was found deceased behind the International House. Erik Littleton, 19, of Detroit, was found and transported to a local hospital, the school said in a statement. Littleton is listed in critical condition.

Both students were studying engineering. Galat was a senior, Littleton is a sophomore.

Police say no one else was involved, and they are not looking for any other suspects.



Police activity was reported at the International House dorm around 9 p.m. After investigating overnight, police said the building was secure by Thursday morning.

The University of Toledo's Twitter account sent out an emergency alert stating there was dangerous activity on campus and that everyone should stay away.

The University is on break for the holidays, but some of the International House students stay in town. Police say there were six students staying in the dorm. All of them have been moved to other dorms on campus after the incident.

Toledo Police were joined on the scene by the campus police and Ottawa Hills Police Department.

