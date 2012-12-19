City council approves fire station renovation

A new fire station will be built in North Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Toledo City Council has approved spending $4.5 million to renovate the historic Fire Station #3 and build a new Fire Station #12 in North Toledo.

People living near the corner of Erie and Bush are expressing a sense of relief about the old fire house being renovated, after much debate following the station being closed in October.

"It's really important for the neighborhood," said Terrell Shellman. "We need that open for the community."

The station was closed by Toledo Fire and Rescue due to concerns about the concrete floor not able to support the fire trucks. Instead of building a new station at Jamie Farr Park, the decision has been made to renovate the existing station with a new area to house fire trucks.

And people living near Blair Park are glad to hear they'll have a new fire station in the near future.

"I'm going to be glad. Very, very glad," said Leada Richardson.

On Friday the department will begin interviewing companies that submitted proposals, and the goal is to begin both projects next year.

