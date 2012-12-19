Shooting brings rise in local gun sales

Consumers are hurrying to purchase handguns, shotguns, and everything in between.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Gun sales have skyrocketed since last week's shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

As parents across the nation clutched their children a little tighter in the wake of the tragedy, gun experts say people also went to grab more guns – before gun-restriction legislation could be announced.

"We went on Sunday afternoon and it was packed," said Ryan Nadolny, a gun owner. "Everybody was out looking to buy a gun. Everything, from pistols to shotguns to rifles."

But gun sales weren't the only thing on the rise. Carrying Concealed Weapons (CCW) Class Instructor Tom Urbanski saw his schedule fill up quickly.

"After the shooting, my phone rang off the hook," Urbanski said. "People [were] not only booking classes, but strangely enough, buying gift certificates for their friends and family, feeling they need to have the opportunity to protect themselves."

Urbanski is the biggest CCW instructor in the area. He has taught nearly 3,000 students how to carry guns safely. Urbanski said one of the reasons people are rushing to get armed and learn is because they're afraid of what changes may come.

He also said, though, that the fear of legislators taking guns away is not a legitimate one.

According to the director of the FBI, there are upwards of 280 million guns in the hands of people in the United State at the moment.

