Hollywood Casino gets new sign

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - It's a sign of the times in East Toledo, as a new tower and sign have been set up on the property at Hollywood Casino Toledo, aimed at increasing visibility for the operation along I-75.

Toledo's Board of Zoning Appeals signed off on the project in August, and on Wednesday crews installed a 35-foot-wide sign, which sits on top of a 125-foot-tall tower.

The artwork for the banner sign matches the exterior of the casino.

Jason Birney, vice president of marketing for the casino, said it's going to help visitors driving north toward the casino on I-75.

"The turn off Miami Street, it comes pretty quick and you're not capable of seeing the property on the left-hand side," Birney said. "This sign, it's up there, 125 feet tall. You'll be able to see the sign, know where to get off. It'll be easier for commuters coming from the south."

City inspectors will be out to give the new sign a final inspection.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.