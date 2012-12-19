Missing Sylvania teen found safe

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Sylvania teen who was missing earlier this week has been found safe.

The Sylvania Township Police Department were called to investigate a missing person or runaway case of Anassia Meadows on Wednesday. Meadows, 15, was last seen at her residence in the 5500 block of McLain Road in Sylvania Tuesday at 2 p.m.

She was found Wednesday evening and is safe.

