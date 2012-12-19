Police: Man impersonating Columbia Gas worker in Point Place

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police are searching for a man pretending to be a Columbia Gas employee, trying to gain access into homes.

Police say the man was dressed in a dark-colored jacket and baseball cap posing as a Columbia Gas worker, but his ploy did not work on one Point Place woman.

According to police, the man showed up at a woman's home on 138th Street in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday. When she answered the door, he told her he was a Columbia Gas worker. Police say when she asked for verification, he told her he had a gun and was coming inside. He then began trying to shove his way inside. When he discovered she was calling 911, he fled the scene.

"Anybody from Columbia Gas is going to be dressed in a Columbia Gas uniform. That uniform is not a dark ball cap and a carhart jacket. It will be clearly marked and it will also have a clear identification, picture identification," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

Although this incident happened in Point Place, police say it is important for everyone to keep an eye out for impersonators and make sure to confirm identities of unexpected strangers.

