Indiana man pleads guilty in Islamic Center of Greater Toledo fire

Randy Linn has pled guilty to three charges, admitting he intentionally set fire to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

An Indiana man has pled guilty to three charges related to a fire at Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in September.

Randy Linn pled guilty to three charges in federal court Wednesday. Those charges are intentionally defacing, damaging, and destroying religious property, using a fire to commit a felony and using and carrying a firearm to commit a crime of violence.

Linn was seen entering the building on the center's surveillance video on September 30 with what appears to be a firearm and gas can. Linn is then seen leaving a short time later. Minutes later firefighters respond to a blaze in the prayer room of the mosque.

Linn is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16.

