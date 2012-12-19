Don't Waste Your Money: Beware of holiday kiosk gifts

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Elderly Toledo woman scammed by tree removal co.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - As we get down to the wire on our holiday shopping, the easiest way to grab a gift is to stop by one of the specialty Christmas shops at the local mall. But every year, many of those shoppers end up getting burned when they have a problem with the gift.

If you've been to any mall in the past few weeks, you may have noticed all the new kiosks popping up selling Christmas gifts, calendars, and toys. Some vacant stores have now reopened as toy stores.

But heed caution before you buy from any of them.

Temporary Holiday Stores And Kiosks

Walk through any mall in December and you'll find all sorts of holiday kiosks, and even temporary toy stores.

But buyer beware. If that toys breaks, you can be out of luck.

Two years ago, Shannon Long tried to return a broken remote control helicopter.

"Went back to the mall, they were gone!" said Long.

This holiday season, the temporary stores - and cheap helicopters - are back.

Broken Toys

Larissa Williams just bought a remote control chopper for a gift. As soon as she got home, she realized it had been opened, used, and broken.

"I was missing pretty much everything and the helicopter was broken," said Williams.

The good news: The store was still there.

The bad news: The store has a policy of no cash refunds.

"They sold me a broken toy. I would have preferred my cash back, but an exchange was the only option they gave me," explained Williams.

Indeed, in the fine print the receipt said "No refunds, or exchanges. Store credit only." That means you cannot get your money back if the toy is junk.

What To Do

So with any holiday store:

-Ask about their return policy.

-Ask if you can get a refund.

-Find out if they will still be there after Christmas. In most cases, the answer is no.

Bottom Line

There's nothing wrong with buying from a temporary store. Some of them sell the perfect gift.

But many of these holiday kiosks are run by out-of-town companies that close up shop on Christmas Eve, never to be heard from again.

Be careful, so you don't waste your money.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.