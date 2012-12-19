3 escape house fire in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Crews responded to a fire in the 200 block of Segur Avenue near Sumner Street in south Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

The residence is occupied. Three people were inside at the time of the fire, which started around 1 p.m. They, and their pets, all managed to escape.

Witnesses say the smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters were able to limit damage and keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring home.

One person who survived says the fire started in the garage and flames spread quickly to the house.

Toledo Fire and Rescue believes foul play could be involved, and is looking into the possibility of the fire being set intentionally.

"Right now it's under investigation. We do have a witness who saw two juveniles running from the scene shortly afterwards this fire started," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

