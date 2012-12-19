Troopers seize $81K in cocaine, cash in Akron

AKRON, OH (Toledo News Now) – Two Akron men are facing felonious drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized a total of 750 grams of cocaine, worth an estimated $63,000, following a traffic stop in Summit County Monday.

Troopers stopped a 1983 Oldsmobile Delta 88 with Ohio registration, for turn signal and child restraint violations on Interstate 77 northbound near milepost 123, at 1:56 p.m. Troopers observed criminal indicators and upon further investigation, determined that contraband was being concealed in the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 750 grams of cocaine and $17,955 in cash. Troopers also discovered several hypodermic needles and metal spoons.

Robert C. Weaver, 55, and Rodney S. Davis, 47, both of Akron, were incarcerated in the Summit County Jail. They are both charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, first-degree felonies.

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

