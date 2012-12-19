Whitmer to parents: Threat not credible

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police and Washington Local Schools say they do not believe a threat of violence at Whitmer High School is credible. The rumored threat deals with a possible shooting incident at Whitmer Friday during a holiday program.

Friday is the last day of classes before holiday break.

Toledo police first heard of the threat Tuesday and have been checking into it ever since. Sgt. Joe Heffernan stresses that police and district officials do not believe the threat is credible.

However, Heffernan says all three Toledo police resource officers in WLS are at the high school, and additional uniformed crews patrolled outside the high school Wednesday morning. They will be back Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday.

The rumor of the threat has made its way to WTOL's Facebook page complete with comments from parents saying they will not send their kids to school Thursday and Friday.

WLS sent a letter about the threat home with students on Wednesday and plans to sent out an audio message to notify all parents and students signed up for the emergency message service. That letter and message detail the rumor, why it lacks credibility, and what WLS plans to do.

"We wish to assure you that at no time has any Washington Local school or employee received a threat," the letter said. "We are simply dealing with rumors which appear unfounded and without merit. We take any threat - actual or rumor - seriously, and investigate because the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."

The letter also reassured parents that Washington Local has security measures in place at all schools and they regularly review and update safety plans.

All students should be aware that punishment can be very severe for anyone making threats of violence.



