7 arrested in Rossford prostitution sting

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Wood County Sheriff's Office, along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, conducted a vice operation at a hotel in the Rossford area, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals.

Six of the individuals are from Ohio; one is from Arizona.

All seven were arrested for solicitation-prostitution:

-Robert Arviso, 24, of Gilbert, AZ

-Michael Schlievert, 47, of Toledo, OH

-Dakota Wright, 19, of Tiffin, OH

-Michael Clifton, 41, of Toledo, OH

-Robert Werner, 33, of Toledo, OH

-Jeffrey Anstead, 41, of Fremont, OH

-Ryan Curlis, 57, of Findlay, OH

