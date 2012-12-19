Rossford students suspended for AirSoft style of gun

ROSSFORD, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Two Rossford High School students have been suspended after police say they brought an AirSoft style gun onto school grounds. That is a plastic gun that fires plastic bbs.



A student told police he saw the two students holding the gun on Tuesday. The high school was briefly on lock down.

The Wood County prosecutor will now determine what, if any, charges will be filed. The students could also be expelled.

