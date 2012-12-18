Salvation Army helps 1,400 families for Christmas

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Salvation Army helped make Christmas gifts possible for many Toledo residents by allowing them to pick up donated gifts on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,400 families were counted seeking help by Tuesday, but the Salvation Army estimates that before the holiday season is over close to 1,700 families will reach out for help.

The Salvation Army had something for everyone: board games, clothes, even bikes. A large portion of the gifts were donated by Toys for Tots.

"The families here would otherwise not be able to provide Christmas for their families," said Captain Tawny Cowen-Zanders of the Salvation Army. "So it's an opportunity for us to bring hope for them in a very difficult time."

Everyone that picked up gifts on Tuesday were selected as part of a pre-screening process, but the Salvation Army is prepared to help any families who have an unexpected emergency this holiday season.

