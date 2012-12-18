Ohio takes another look at marriage laws

Some Ohioans are pushing for same-sex marriage to be made legal.

(Toledo News Now) – The issue of marriage and who should be allowed to marry in Ohio will likely be voted on again in Ohio next year.

A group called Freedom Ohio is circulating petitions aimed at placing a same-gender marriage amendment before Ohio voters in 2013.

It's an effort which has the backing of Toledo City Council President Joe McNamara.

"It's about treating people equally under the law," said McNamara. "This is the civil rights issue of my generation."

But Pastor Cedric Brock with Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church said he can't support any attempt to legalize same-sex marriage.

"We have to follow what the Bible teaches us about a man and a woman," Brock said.

In 2004, Ohio voters approved the Defense of Marriage Act which defined marriage as being between a man and a woman, with 62 percent voter approval. A recent Washington Post poll, however, shows 52 percent of Ohioans now support same-sex marriage.

