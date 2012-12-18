Napoleon earns solar energy award

NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) - Napoleon is receiving national attention as a leader in solar energy.

The city was presented with an award Tuesday morning for using alternative energy and being home to one of the largest factories in this part of the country that makes solar panels.



"Napoleon really exemplifies what can happen in a small town when you take leadership in an industry," said Tom Kimbis, vice president of Solar Energy Industry Association.



They have the Napoleon Amp Solar Field, AP Alternatives facility, Campbell's Soup Solar Field, and an isofoton facility.

"You always hope to be successful and bring your citizens the most efficient power at the best price," said City Manager Jon Bisher.

So far, it seems like the city has.

Experts say residents won't notice a dramatic drop in bills right now, but over the years savings will continue to grow.

Officials with the Solar Energy Industries Association said solar fields do more then just lower energy prices, though.

"You see jobs come out of it," explained Kimbis. "You see economic benefits from those jobs, and you see clean, reliable, affordable energy."

City Manager Bisher said he hopes Napoleon sets an example for the rest of the country.

"If we can do it here in Northwest Ohio, it can probably be done almost anywhere in the United States," Bisher said.



