Restaurant Ratings: Inspectors find new shocking violation

(Toledo News Now) - Insects have become a common find in health inspections, but this week, inspectors found a shocking, first-of-its-kind violation.

On Dec. 5, the Wood County Health Department paid a visit to the Hunan Palace Buffet on Wooster Street in Bowling Green, after it received a complaint about an employee at the restaurant. According to the complaint, a member of the restaurant staff was changing a baby's diaper on a table in the dining room. During a followup visit, the inspector asked if the complaint was true and the person admitted fault. While there, the inspector also found frozen chicken improperly thawed and kitchen equipment in disrepair.

Not far from the buffet, is Mexican restaurant Ayo El Grande. It, however, is in relatively good standing with the health department. While inspectors found food stored unwrapped and uncovered in the kitchen, employees were quick to fix the issue. It is said to be a clean, safe place to dine.

Add Dave's Cosmic Subs to the "good list." Also on Wooster Street, it received a thorough inspection, but inspectors say food is properly labeled with dates and it is an overall clean facility.

The Bamboo Garden on Main Street in Bowling Green needs to remove cardboard in the kitchen to make way for cleaning and maintenance. Management will also need to remove buildup found behind the fryers.

Jeff's Bar and Grill on Main Street in Bradner racked up a few violations. Food stored too close to the floor will need to be moved to limit possible contamination. Some items were also missing date labels, but once inspectors pointed out the problem, it was addressed immediately. Grease and buildup are of concern in the kitchen, but it will be dealt with when a new owner takes over in 2013.

A couple of other facilities free of violations include Biggby Coffee on South Byrne in Toledo, as well as Pisanello's Pizza on Providence Street in Whitehouse.

