Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – December 16, 2012

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with two members of the Ohio Action Coalition to discuss their stance on the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.

The group is advocating for the expiration of the Bush tax cuts for individuals making more than $200,000 per year, and households earning more than $250,000 per year.

Jerry speaks with Joanne Pickrell, the group's Director and Dale Butland, their Communications Director.

Then, Jerry sits down with Lou Szabo of Local 50, Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. Szabo reacts to passage of Right to Work legislation in Michigan.

