PA man arrested after troopers find hidden compartments

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Pennsylvania man is facing felonious charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers located a hidden compartment in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Wood County.

Troopers stopped a 2004 Volvo XC 90, with Pennsylvania registration, for a speed violation on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 74 at 10:59 a.m. Monday. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. During a probable cause search, after-market modifications were found under the passenger seat. The modifications were determined to be a hidden compartment.

The driver, Vincente Herrera, of Philadelphia, PA, was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail.

After conferring with the Wood County Prosecutor's Office the suspect was charged with hidden compartment in vehicles, a fourth-degree felony, as well as possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, Herrera could face up to 30 months in prison and up to a $7,500 fine.

