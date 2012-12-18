Toledo infant dies after head injury; Mother charged

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Amanda Bacon, 25, of Toledo, was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday for the death of her 6-month-old son, Avery Bacon.



Bacon was charged Wednesday with murder while endangering children and creating substantial risk to the health or safety of the child.

The judge ordered $1 million bond with no possibility to post 10 percent.



She will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 27.

Toledo police reported in a news release Wednesday morning that Avery died Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Avery had been hospitalized since Monday around 12:30 a.m. when his mother and another man brought the baby to a hospital emergency room. Police say the staff recognized severe head injuries and called them.

The two adults were questioned by police. The police affidavit said Bacon threw her son in such a violent manner that the impact against a hard surface caused him to suffer multiple skull fractures. The act was witnessed by someone in the apartment.

After the interview, Bacon was charged with felonious assault, child endangering and an unrelated theft warrant.



The incident took place at an apartment complex on Alexis Road. Neighbors said they did not hear a commotion, nor do they know much about Bacon or her family.

Police say right now there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved.

