Suspect sought in MI armed robbery

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Michigan police are searching for at least one suspect after an armed robbery at a liquor store in LaSalle Township.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the Midway Liquor Store at 12240 S. Dixie Hwy in LaSalle Township, following the report of an armed robbery.

The sheriff's office says the suspect entered the store around 10:15 a.m. holding a large knife enclosed in a sheath up to his chest and announced the robbery. The store clerk produced a handgun and ordered the suspect to stop. The suspect turned and fled the store on foot to a parked vehicle. The vehicle fled the lot eastbound on Kelly Road.

The suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle, indicating the vehicle was occupied by at least one additional person.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored coat and pants, black mask, and dark-colored gloves.

The vehicle is described as a black Chrysler PT Cruiser, with a partial Michigan registration V6.

The Michigan State Police and Erie Township Police are searching the area for the suspect vehicle. The sheriff's helicopter "Raptor" was activated for an aerial search.

Detectives believe these are the same suspects in the robbery of Fred's Cash and Carry on South Telegraph Road Sunday in LaSalle Township.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

