1 still at large after Ottawa Co. home invasion

GRAYTOWN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police in Ottawa County are still searching for one person involved in a home invasion Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said the department received a call around noon that four suspects were robbing a home in Graytown.

When police arrived on the scene, the vehicle described by the caller was seen traveling east on Oak Street. There were four suspects in the vehicle. Three of the suspects fled the vehicle on foot, while the fourth took off in the car.



The vehicle was later stopped by a Lucas County deputy and the suspect, a juvenile, was taken into custody.



An extensive search of a wooded area near the scene was conducted, and two suspects were located and taken into custody.



Levorchick said one person is still at large. Investigators say they know who the suspect is, but will not release his name.

Police said they have reason to believe the suspects were not from Graytown and traveled to the area to pull off the robbery.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office had to call in help from several departments to assist handling the suspects, including a helicopter from Monroe County and a K-9 Unit from Port Clinton.

