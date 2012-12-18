Aurora Academy cancels classes after vandalism

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Teachers at Aurora Academy in east Toledo are cleaning up after vandals broke in, tagged it with inappropriate remarks and completely trashed the building.

Damage done was so bad administrators had to cancel school for the day. Teachers say students may not return until after the holiday.

The school's administrator says someone threw a brick through her office window Monday night, then stole cash, more than 20 computers, and a TV. They also set off fire extinguishers to try to cover up prints and tracks, broke cages to set class pets free in the building, spray painted the outside of the building and school vehicles, plus poured motor oil on the school's front steps.

School officials say they cannot fathom why someone would want to do this to a positive place in the community.

"Why? Why? We're not here to make enemies. We're here to educate kids. Why someone would do this to the kids I don't know. I have no idea," said Cindy Wilson, executive director at Aurora Academy.

Detectives took finger prints and filed reports Tuesday morning.

Administrators say they will now start the task of filing insurance claims and cleaning up the mess.

