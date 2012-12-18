Perrysburg council considers new fire training program

PERRYSBURG, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Perrysburg City Council will meet Tuesday evening to consider a new type of fire training.

Members will vote on whether to approve funds for a laser fire extinguisher training system. The idea is to allow trainees to learn how to effectively use a fire extinguisher without the cost and clean up associated with using dry chemicals.

The city would be responsible for paying 10 percent of the $15,000 cost. The rest would come from a federal grant.

Councilman Todd Grayson says he does expect the measure will pass even though he personally opposes it. Grayson says he does not want to take the federal grant money.



The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m.



