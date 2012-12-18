Perrysburg Twp. giving away smoke detectors

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - After a Seneca County house fire that killed a family of five, the Perrysburg Township Fire Department is offering free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to township residents.

Smoke detectors may be picked up at the fire station, and also will be given away during Operation Breadbasket on Saturday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Township Hall located at 26609 Lime Road. Proof of residency is required.



For more information, call Fire Inspector Keith Feeney at 419-872-8850.

Working smoke alarms increase everyone's chance of surviving a deadly home fire, the administration reports.

To protect everyone in the home, the administration suggests:

•Dusting or vacuuming smoke alarms when changing batteries

•Testing alarms once each month

•Installing smoke alarms on every level of the home including the basement and inside and outside of sleeping areas

•Equipping the home with ionization and photoelectric smoke alarms or dual sensor alarms

•Interconnecting alarms throughout the home so that when one sounds, they all sound

•Making sure everyone in the home recognizes the smoke alarm warning and knows how to respond

