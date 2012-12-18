Kasich will sign law allowing guns on Capitol lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich says he'll sign a new law allowing guns into the Ohio Statehouse parking garage - despite calls that he veto the bill in the wake of the Connecticut school shooting.

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer reports that the Republican governor is expected to sign the legislation this week. It will allow guns for the first time in the parking garages underneath the Statehouse in Columbus.

Guns would have to be kept in cars, and would not be allowed into the Statehouse.

Kasich said that "I'm a Second Amendment supporter and that's not going change." He added that there were many other issues besides gun control involved in the Newtown, Conn., massacre Friday that left 20 children and six adults dead.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

