Man, child lose home in central Toledo duplex fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A man and a child were able to escape a duplex fire that began in an adjoining apartment.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Indiana Avenue.

Firefighters say the blaze began in the rear of the apartment and that the building sustained major damage. The two residents who escaped are looking for a new home.

Investigators are looking into a cause.

The damage estimate is not known at this time.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

