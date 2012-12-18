PO Box created for Newtown, CT support mail

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The U.S. Postal Service has taken steps to deal with the outpouring of support for the Newtown community.

The small town's post office has been taking many calls from people wanting to send letters, care packages and drawings from children.

On Monday, the Postal Service dedicated a post office box to the town.

If you'd like to send your own condolences, the address is:

PO Box 3700

Newtown, CT 06470.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

