OSHP trooper injured in Ottawa County crash

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was involved in an accident in rural Ottawa County Monday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Salem Carroll Road at Toussaint South Road.

Investigators say Trooper Carl L. Gutman, 42, was on duty traveling westbound on Salem Carroll Road. Mark A. Swift, 63, of Oak Harbor, was driving a Dodge Caravan and was stopped southbound on Toussaint South Road at Salem Carroll Road. Swift failed to yield at a stop sign, pulled into the path of the patrol car and was struck on the left front side of the vehicle. Both vehicles then went off the north side of Salem Carroll Road, coming to rest in a ditch.

The drivers of both vehicles were responsive when emergency workers responded to the scene. They were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Gutman received incapacitating injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. Swift received incapacitating injuries and was transported to a Toledo hospital.

OSHP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

