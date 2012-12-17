Forrester’s On the River prepares for opening

The restaurant is almost ready for their opening Thursday.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - It's opening week for a new restaurant operation at the former Navy Bistro/Admiral's Grill location at the Docks. Forrester's On the River is opening its doors for business on Friday, Dec. 21.

The restaurant was originally slated to open Thursday, but due to computer problems, they have postponed until dinnertime Friday.



Last month the lease and equipment were purchased at auction, and the new group has been busy getting the facility ready.

"The health department was in, we passed our inspection.We're excited," said Manager Jonathan McQueary. "We're moving forward full-speed-ahead with our openings this week."

The restaurant will host soft openings for family, friends and invited guests Tuesday and Wednesday before opening to the public.

"We've done some extensive training," McQueary said. "We know the number one thing is our guests, taking care of our guests."

Executive Chef Brian Joyce will be in charge of the kitchen. He's a local talent who has worked in places including Las Vegas and Aspen.

"Our menu is rustic, home-style, affordable fine dining," said Joyce. "You can have two people come in, a glass of wine, two entrees, an appetizer for under $50."

Joyce also said he'll have nothing frozen in his kitchen, promising to keep it fresh.

"The menu will definitely change with the seasons," he said. "There might be a couple of staples…that'll stay but we're not doing a giant menu."

Both McQueary and Joyce said the location along the Maumee Riverfront will help create a positive dining experience.