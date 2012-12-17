Imagination Station levy officially passes

An official recount was prompted to count provisional ballots for the issue.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - On Monday the Lucas County Board of Elections approved results from an automatic recount of the Imagination Station levy renewal, Issue 26.

The official recount total was 98,520 for the levy, 98,222 against. It has been a tense wait for leaders and staff at the hands-on science learning center in downtown Toledo.

On election night the unofficial total had the levy losing by more than 1,000 votes. However, that didn't include provisional ballots, and after those ballots were factored in the levy passed.

Imagination Station CEO Lori Hauser said this allows them to focus on long-term planning and day-to-day operations, knowing levy funding has been secured for five more years.

"It gives us several years of time to look at booking other traveling exhibitions further out," Hauser said.

According to Hauser, they'll also be able to continue to offer benefits for Lucas County residents, including free admission on Saturdays for those 12-and-under and discounts on admissions, memberships and school group rates.

