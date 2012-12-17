Local Christmas tree dropoffs, recycling opportunities

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The city of Toledo, as well as Ottawa County, have organized ways for residents to dispose of live Christmas trees at the end of the 2012 holiday season.

Trees should be cleared of all decorations, bags and other materials.

During the 2012 Christmas season, the city of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation and Forestry will accept Christmas trees for disposal between Dec. 26, 2012 and Jan. 14, 2013 at no cost. Trees may be dropped off at any of the six selected sites around the city. Collected trees will be ground into mulch by forestry crews.

All Toledo sites will be marked with signage indicating dropoff points and include:

-Jermain Park

-Schneider Park

-Ravine II

-Detwiler Park

-Bowman Park at the Laskey Road entrance

-Greenwood Park at the Darrell Road entrance

The city of Toledo does not provide curbside collection of Christmas trees.

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District has information for residents on how to dispose of live Christmas trees. For further information, contact local community officials at the phone numbers provided.

City of Port Clinton (419) 734-5522 - Trees will be collected at the curb through Jan. 21.

Village of Elmore (419) 862-3454 - Trees will be collected at the curb starting Dec. 26.

Village of Marblehead (419) 798-9229 - Trees will be collected at the curb through the month of January.

Village of Oak Harbor (419) 898-1823 - Trees will be collected at the curb through the month of January.

Catawba Island Township (419) 797-4131 - Trees will be collected at the curb through the month of January.

Danbury Township (419) 734-4091 - Trees may be dropped off at the designated area behind the township hall located at 5972 E. Port Clinton Road through the end of January.

Erie Township (419) 635-2010 - Trees may be dropped off at the old LaCarne School during the month of January during daylight hours.

Portage Township (419) 732-3543 - Trees will be collected at the curb until Jan. 11.

Salem Township (419) 898-4494 - Trees will be accepted at the Salem Township Union Cemetery through the month of January.

The Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste Management District was formed in March 1989 under HB 592 which required counties to form single or multicounty solid waste districts. The District has developed a solid waste plan, which ensures disposal capacity for the next 15 years. It also sponsors waste reduction, recycling, and reuse programs designed to increase recycling to meet state waste reduction goals.

