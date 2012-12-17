State approves $1.2M funding for community development

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – On Monday, the State Controlling Board approved more than $1.2 million in funding from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund for community development to benefit entrepreneurship and housing assistance programs.

The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio received $345,000, the Ohio CDC Association received $295,000 and the Microenterprise Business Development Program received $595,500. The Ohio Housing Trust Fund is administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency's Office of Community Development.

"Strengthening Ohio's communities and their residents is part of our mission, and we are committed to supporting stakeholder partnerships as we strive to accomplish this goal," said Christiane Schmenk, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. "The organizations and programs supported today will not only create jobs, but also provide Ohioans the resources they need to improve their lives."

The COHHIO received $345,000 from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund Discretionary Grant Program to support the Preserving Ohio's Affordable Housing Project, the Youth Empowerment Program, as well as training and technical assistance.

The COHHIO will:

-Conduct tenant outreach to at-risk residents

-Conduct rental rights/fair housing workshops

-Provide outreach to 325 homeless youth ages 18 to 21

-Develop new programming to address the needs of the homeless youth population.

The Microenterprise Business Development Program received $595,500 from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund to support 10 local nonprofits in the development of Microenterprises through business training and counseling, mentoring and business loans. A Microenterprise is a for-profit business with five or fewer employees, one of which is the owner.

The nonprofits receiving awards are:

Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (Athens County)

Adams-Brown Center for Economic Opportunities, Inc. (Brown County)

Community Action Agency of Columbiana County (Columbiana County)

Economic and Community Development Institute (Franklin County)

Increase Community Development Corporation (Franklin County)

Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative (Hamilton County)

HHWP Community Action Commission (Hancock County)

Southern Perry Incubation Center for Entrepreneurs (Perry County)

Community Action Committee of Pike County, Inc. (Pike County)

Vinton County Economic Development Board (Vinton County)

The OCDCA received $295,000 from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund's Training and Technical Assistance Grant Program to provide affordable housing and community economic development training programs, as well as continue the Volunteers in Service to America program.

The Ohio Housing Trust Fund provides affordable housing opportunities, expands housing services and improves housing conditions for low-income Ohioans and families. The Fund supports a wide range of housing activities, including housing development, emergency home repair, handicapped accessibility modifications and services related to housing and homelessness.

The Ohio Development Services Agency works with partners across business, government, academia and the nonprofit sector to build strong communities that support job creation. Development provides financial, informational and technical assistance to those making an investment in Ohio, ensuring a vibrant economic future for all Ohioans.

The Office of Community Development, located within the Ohio Development Services Agency's Community Services Division, provides financial and technical assistance to units of local government and nonprofit organizations in Ohio for project activities that benefit low- and moderate-income citizens.

