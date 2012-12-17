Deputies chase down, arrest armed robbery suspect

VANLUE, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Monday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station in Vanlue. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon-colored Oldsmobile.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted by deputies and they attempted to stop it. The car failed to stop and a pursuit of the vehicle was initiated. The driver eventually abandoned it in the 900 block of West Sandusky Street and fled on foot. He was captured after a short chase.

Jeremy Allen Nutt, 37, of Dunkirk, OH, was arrested.

An investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges are pending.

