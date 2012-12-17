Don't Waste Your Money: How to avoid costly furnace repair bills

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - When it comes to expensive home repairs, nothing tops a problem with the furnace. When it goes out, a repair can cost from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. But a small part doesn't have to result in a big repair bill.

Before winter arrives, many of us have a heating and air conditioning company inspect the system. Or we turn it on and find it's not working properly. Either way, you could be facing a bigger bill than you ever expected.

Toby Pawlaczsuk discovered his furnace and air conditioning would not turn on recently. So a serviceman came out, charged him $95 for the diagnostic visit and then gave him the bad news: The main control board was shot.

"They came back with a $600 cost. For a control board, not including service call, so altogether I am looking at $700 out of pocket," said Pawlaczsuk.

But he looked online and found his Goodman-Amana circuit board was selling new for as low as $69.

Pawlaczsuk says this failure was shortly after the evaporator went bad.

"My evaporator went out. It's a $400 part, but they wanted $1,700 to put it in," explained Pawlaczsuk.

It's a common complaint about furnace and air conditioning repair: high surcharges on parts if it's out of warranty.

Pawlaczsuk suggests that if this happens to you, conduct an online search for the part you need to see what it really costs. You may be able to talk them down, or if not, call another repair company.

That's what Pawlaczsuk did.

"I understand needing to make a profit, but that's a LOT of profit!" said Pawlaczsuk.

So the repair man wants a lot more money than you expected? It's best to say thank you and get a second opinion.

That way you don't waste your money.

