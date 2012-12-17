Toledo man arraigned in deadly east side shooting

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Toledo man accused in a deadly shooting last week went before a judge for the first time Monday.

Danny Kendzierski asked for a public defender in Toledo Municipal Court and had his bond set at $500,000.

Police say Kendzierski was with Lamine Wilson, 32, and Kenneth Lee, 27, in east Toledo around 4:30 Friday morning, when he shot them both in a car. The shootings were called in around 4:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Woodford Street.

Wilson died and Lee was treated and later released from the hospital.

Kendzierski was arrested Friday.

