Williams Co. sheriff warns residents of circulating scams

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Williams County Sheriff's Office has reported a recent increase in scams countywide, warning residents to be on alert.

Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns is warning residents to be aware and skeptical of telephone solicitations, e-mail communications and contractors attempting to collect money for unauthorized work. People are advised to protect their privacy by not offering information over the phone or Internet, unless it was initiated by them.

Scammers have been working around the county using ploys claiming to have performed work for the elderly that was never authorized, and phone calls identifying themselves as being with "government" agencies, offering refunds and uncollected money for a processing fee.

These scam artists have managed to obtain bank records, credit card information and payments from unsuspecting residents in the county. In return, the victim receives nothing, and in some cases, a substantial loss of money.

Another scam that has surfaced involves a person calling, claiming to be a family member needing money wired to a distant location where they are stranded.

AARP suggests creating a "family password" for only family members to know. Using a specific key word or phrase can help confirm the caller is a family member and filter a scam artist.

Anyone who receives an offer, solicitation or bill for a service that was not authorized can contact the Williams County Sheriff's Office at 419-636-3151.

