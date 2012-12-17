Suspect sought after armed robbery at MI carryout

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery over the weekend.

On Sunday at 12:50 p.m., members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to Fred's Cash and Carry at 12989 S. Telegraph Road in LaSalle Township, following the report of an armed robbery.

A suspect entered the store brandishing a large knife and announced the robbery. He walked behind the service counter and ordered the female cashier to give him all the cash from the cash register. Upon taking possession of the undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store on foot to a parked vehicle. He entered through the passenger side, indicating the vehicle was occupied by at least one additional person.

The suspect is described as a white male standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a medium build, wearing a dark-colored coat, pants and gloves, stocking cap, and dark, round sunglasses.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser, with unknown registration.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.