Power outage at Blissfield Elementary School

BLISSFIELD, MI (Toledo News Now) - A Michigan elementary school has been evacuated after a power outage Monday.

Due to an electrical outage at Blissfield Elementary School, students and staff members have been moved to the high school gymnasium until power is restored.

Students will remain at the school until normal dismissal at 2:54 p.m. However, parents wishing to pick up their child may do so by signing out the student at the Blissfield High School office.

Blissfield Elementary School Phone Number: 517-486-2811

Blissfield High School Phone Number: 517-486-2148

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.