Authorities believe leaked diesel fuel caused crashes

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating multiple crashes that occurred on Interstate 75, possibly as a result of leaked diesel fuel.

William Hebble, 21, of Shelby, OH, was driving a Chevy Impala southbound on I-75 near milepost 157 around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. He started to exit onto U.S. Route 68, when he lost control and struck a sign.

No injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined an International semi-truck driven by Timothy Steele, 45, of Canal Winchester, OH, had just traveled through the same exit. Evidence showed the truck had engine trouble and was spilling diesel fuel on the roadway.

Authorities believe the diesel is what contributed to Hebble losing control of his vehicle. Authorities also believe the diesel spill is a contributing circumstance in two other vehicles that lost control and went off the roadway on I-75 near mileposts 157 and 159.

