OH superintendent highlights Toledo's Grove Patterson

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The state superintendent of Ohio traveled to Toledo Monday to highlight the state rating Grove Patterson Academy achieved as well as reforms the school has implemented.



A news conference was held at the school to discuss the success of Grove Patterson and the other TPS academy schools: Toledo Technology Academy, Lincoln Academy for Boys, Ella Stewart Academy for Girls and the TPS Early College Academy.

All have high test scores and high ratings from the state.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

