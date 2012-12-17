2 dead, 2 recovering after Raisin Twp crash Saturday

RAISIN TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Raisin Township Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night.

The crash happened at 9:51 p.m. on East Valley Road between Occidental Highway and Black Highway.

Witnesses say a Ford Taurus driven by Samuel Walter, 22, of Adrian, was traveling westbound on East Valley when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle. That vehicle was a Dodge Dakota driven by Richard Lake, 26, of Onsted, MI.

Lake and his passenger, Amber Glisson, 21, of Adrian, were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Walter and his passenger, Danielle Townes, 22, of Adrian, were pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.

