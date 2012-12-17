Fugitive sought for stealing $200K in elderly woman's bonds

(Toledo News Now) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Toni Smith-Drake.

Smith-Drake is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the United States Secret Service for aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of another person's social security number, transportation of stolen property, securities, and money, plus forging endorsements on U.S. Treasury Bonds. It is alleged that Smith-Drake and her co-conspirators stole and fraudulently negotiated U.S. Savings Bonds of an elderly female. They obtained more than $200,000 in proceeds from the bonds.

Smith-Drake is a 59-year-old black female standing approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Smith-Drake is believed to be hiding somewhere in the Cleveland or Akron areas. She also has a previous address near the 400 block of South Adams Street in Akron.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith-Drake is encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword "WANTED" with the tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous. A cash reward may be available.

