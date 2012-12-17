Man recovering after police standoff in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a standoff with police in Perrysburg on Sunday.



It happened in the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue just after 4 p.m.



The suspect's mother-in-law said he suffers from a mental disorder and threatened to kill himself. She said he was in a home with young children while police tried to convince him to come out.

In the end, she said he left the house and officers shot him with non-lethal ammunition.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released information about the case.

