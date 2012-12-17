Toledo man sets up website for Sandy Hook families

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A local businessman in Toledo has decided to do what he can to help the families of the Sandy Hook School shooting victims.

Shawn Martin has started a fundraiser on the website Giveforward.com.

Funds raised will go to the Newtown Savings Bank and will be available for families to use for funeral expenses.

Martin says even though the tragic event happened so far away, modern technology makes helping those affected quick and easy.

"We can't be there," said Martin. WWe're not near Newtown, Connecticut. But the concern is, we're human. They're human. They're Americans. You know, what can we do from northwest Ohio. And obviously money helps a lot of things. It's not going to help their pain or their feelings. But it's going to help with the bills they incur from the funerals, and medical expenses, and things to that nature.

The fundraiser will be up until Christmas Day.

