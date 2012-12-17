Oregon, Toledo schools take extra safety precautions Monday

OREGON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Leaders at Oregon City Schools have discussed an extensive security plan as students return to class Monday.

There will be increased police patrols, a review and evaluation of safety measures, and even counselors for the students. Oregon School Board President PJ Kapfhammer says Oregon police have been asked to do extra patrols Monday at all schools, even coming inside the buildings from time to time. Instead of the normal three police officers to cover all the schools, two officers were on hand at every building.

Officers say the recent events reassure they need to continue to be proactive in protecting students in the schools.

Kapfhammer says what happened in Connecticut has made everyone think long and hard about security. He says Superintendent Mike Zalar and the assistant superintendent met with Oregon police Saturday to make sure the proper security measures are in place.

"It's something that affects everyone in America," Kapfhammer said. "We hope it never happens here, but we're going to do everything we can to ensure that we're prepared the best that we can be in case something like this ever happens here."

Kapfhammer adds that staff is trained every year on what to do in case a shooting emergency happens in one of the schools.

Clay High School already has its own school resource officer. Fassett and Eisenhower Junior High Schools share one, as do the elementary schools.

As Toledo students returned to the classroom for the first time after the shootings, school officials went to the drawing board to examine their own emergency plans. TPS takes pride in having resource officers in the schools, locking doors to outsiders, along with other precautions to keep children inside its schools safe.

TPS officials say they have a system in place very similar to Sandy Hooks. As more details about Friday's shootings emerge, officials say they could not help but feel saddened and imagine hypothetical situations. It has spurred officials to seek input on how to improve their own system.

"It's worth looking at what we do, and what we have on paper, in terms of instructions for staff in all of our schools. We're gonna try to bring the safety forces together to sit down with us," said Dr. Jerome Pecko, superintendent of TPS.

Pecko says the safety of his students is his number one priority. The district aims to sit down with law enforcement in January.

