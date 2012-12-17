Toledo man shot after confronting possible car prowler

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A man is recovering Monday after being shot on Front Street around 1 a.m.

Police say the victim was outside of Beer 30 bar when he saw a man looking through the cars in the parking lot. The victim says he confronted the man and an altercation took place that involved bottles being thrown. The suspect then pulled out a revolver and shot the victim.

The suspect ran off and remains at large.



Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.



Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

