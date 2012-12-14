Blissfield celebrates second annual Wassail Festival

This was only the second year that Blissfield has celebrated this festival.

BLISSFIELD, MI (ToledoNews Now) – Blissfield residents celebrated their annual Wassail Festival onFriday.

The Wassail Festival istraditionally a European celebration. Wassail is a cider people drink as theytoast to good health and prosperity during the new year.

This is only the secondtime Blissfield has hosted this festival, and they expected a big turnout.

"[You can] do a little bitof last-minute shopping, enjoy some traditional wassail, and sing some carolswith your family," said Patricia Rayl, main street manager for the Village ofBlissfield.

Several hundred peoplewent to 11 different businesses in town to taste different versions of wassail,and choose their favorite.

There was also a 5-K run.

